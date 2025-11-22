Illegal Got a Full Scholarship to US University, Sits on City Council, Works Against ICE

“Juan Diego Mazuera Arias is from Colombia and was in the U.S. illegally. He got a full ride scholarship to Queens University of Charlotte because he was an illegal. He received a free degree in Political Science. He worked for the DNC and then AOC. Now he’s an elected City Councilmember in North Carolina and is crying about ICE,” writes Libs of TikTok.

He is working against the United States with the far-left contingent of the Democrat Party.

He posts in Spanish, and we could read into that and say he’s not much of an American. He draws a false choice in his statement. We must choose safety or dignity.

He reportedly received citizenship eventually through marriage fraud. He is gay and his wife was lesbian.

