Illegal Got a Full Scholarship to US University, Sits on City Council, Works Against ICE

“Juan Diego Mazuera Arias is from Colombia and was in the U.S. illegally. He got a full ride scholarship to Queens University of Charlotte because he was an illegal. He received a free degree in Political Science. He worked for the DNC and then AOC. Now he’s an elected City Councilmember in North Carolina and is crying about ICE,” writes Libs of TikTok.

He is working against the United States with the far-left contingent of the Democrat Party.

Arrest And Deport Juan Diego Mazuera Arias!

Set an Example for other Cities that Illegals have No Place in Government. Find Him, Deport Him!@jdmazuera_ pic.twitter.com/rtFcFp0ATQ — Techmastr Will™️ (@techmastr_will) November 17, 2025

He posts in Spanish, and we could read into that and say he’s not much of an American. He draws a false choice in his statement. We must choose safety or dignity.

My statement regarding the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police addresses their request to deploy the National Guard to Charlotte, while also urging the City to provide greater resources, stronger support, and concrete solutions to public safety. pic.twitter.com/8OvPgJoihi — JD Mazuera Arias (@jdmazuera_) October 3, 2025

He reportedly received citizenship eventually through marriage fraud. He is gay and his wife was lesbian.