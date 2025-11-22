MTG’s Voters Will Still Vote for Her?

NBC News spoke with about 20 voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district and they praised her but are still sticking with President Trump. I’m not surprised. Her constituents like her. Why would they vote for someone else?

Conservatives are very loyal in general. I don’t doubt they will still vote for her.

The people interviewed like both of them.

“That’s not right. It’s not right,” Debbie Dyer, 60, said of Trump’s accusation. “She should not be seen as a traitor. She’s trying to do the best for the American people and I think Donald Trump should accommodate her and work for America.”

“She has a lot of courage and tells it like it is,” added Dyer, who lives in Dalton, near the Tennessee border, and works at a carpet company.

Greene’s 14th Congressional District likes Trump, but it likes her, too. Greene often eats at the Blossom Hill restaurant, with her “go-to” sandwich being the “Angry Pig” (pulled pork, jalapeños and fried onions served with a choice of sides).

Trump won her district in the 2024 presidential race with 68% of the vote; Greene won re-election with 64%. Virtually everyone interviewed has heard about the feud between the president and the congresswoman. Who goes with mom; who stays with dad?

“Some people are struggling with it. Some are choosing Team Marjorie, and some are Team Trump,” said Angela Dollar, a local Republican official in Floyd County, part of Greene’s district.

The best thing that could happen is they make up and put the country first. We are in serious trouble in this country and these feuds are too damaging.