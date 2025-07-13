BRICS is moving forward, propelled first by the Biden regime weaponizing SWIFT, and now over American debt, conditional loans, ideological gatekeeping, and sanctions.

They want to abandon the dollar and reliance on the West. Several countries have begun to ditch US bonds and they aren’t buying our debt.

The frustration over debt that Elon Musk expressed was justified.

Trump sees BRICS as a mounting strategic threat, which it is. BRICS is establishing alternative economic frameworks to bypass the dollar and Western-controlled institutions.

US hegemony and the dollar are targets.

The Rio Summit

The Rio summit made it clear that they are laying the institutional groundwork for an alternative system of global governance. Allegedly, it will be one rooted in sovereignty, equality, and resistance to unilateral pressure.

BRICS has three major advantages.

First, the bloc is consolidating control over key global trade routes and resource markets. With the accession of new members in 2024-2025 – including Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia – BRICS now spans critical logistical corridors across Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America. The bloc also commands a significant share of the world’s reserves in energy, rare earth elements, and agricultural commodities, granting it considerable influence over global supply chains and commodity pricing.

Second, more than 30 countries have applied for membership or partnership status. As pressure is asserted on these countries to not join, the more they want to join.

They see BRICS as a symbol of multipolarity, mutual respect, and strategic independence.

Third, BRICS is beginning to serve as a functional alternative to gridlocked institutions like the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.

They Appear to Be the Future

Details

BRICS see themselves as more able to act free of ideology with non-interference in sovereignty, and promoting practical cooperation away from rigid norms.

BRICS is building alternative institutions to the West’s. The US and its allies see BRICS as a future rival that will control more of the world’s trade.

There is some disunity over global tensions. As BRICS expands it becomes more diverse and somewhat less unified.

President Trump is taking an anti-BRICS stance with threats to add 10% tariffs on their goods. It adds to the resentment.

BRICS is a big help for Russia. They can avoid the West which has isolated them. They have a new home with China and BRICS. President Autopen did that.

A big advantage is the group wants to align with global trends. Today’s international environment demands flexibility, minimal obligations, and openness to difference. BRICS embodies these features. It avoids binding structures, embraces diversity, and operates on the basis of shared (though loosely defined) interests.

There will be a long and painful transition.

Dumping the Dollar

Several developing countries are relying on the BRICS alliance to get rid of their economies’ dependency on the US dollar. Developing nations in Asia, Africa, South America, and Eastern Europe are impressed with the BRICS de-dollarization agenda and find it lucrative. The majority of these nations are aiming to join the BRICS bloc after the summit in October 2024.

BRICS member Russia has dumped $4.5 billion in U.S. bonds over the last two years. After the U.S. pressed sanctions on Russia in February 2022 for invading Ukraine, the Central Bank offloaded $30 million worth of bonds. The dump in 2022 was just a start and the country has been steadily offloading U.S. debt in the market.

Three Areas to Hit the US Hard

The development will affect several financial sectors in the U.S. leading to a market decline in the coming years. If BRICS ditches the dollar for trade, the USD currency will return to the homeland leading to hyperinflation in America.

Secondly, the technology sector will take a hit as inflation in the U.S. leads to job losses. Additionally, multinational corporations have to shell out more money to keep businesses afloat and stay at the top without sinking. BRICS can bring down the U.S. economy if they stop accepting the dollar for payments.

Lastly, and in conclusion, the everyday consumer goods in the retail sector will see prices skyrocketing. Also, inflation will take a grip on the markets leading to prices of day-to-day commodities turning expensive.

The decline of the dollar must stop. Debt and deficit spending in the US must stop.

Countries interested in joining BRICS.

Algeria

Argentina

Bahrain

Egypt

Indonesia

Iran

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Afghanistan,

Bangladesh

Belarus

Kazakhstan

Mexico

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Pakistan

Senegal

Sudan

Syria

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkey

Uruguay

Venezuela, and

Zimbabwe.

Among all the nations, Algeria, Argentina, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have formally applied to join the BRICS alliance. The other nations have only expressed their interest in joining the BRICS bloc.