USSS Knew 10 Days Before of Threat to Trump’s Life, Did Less Than Usual

The Senate Report

A new Senate report on the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump reveals “multiple, unacceptable failures” in the U.S. Secret Service’s planning and response. It calls for more severe disciplinary action.

“What happened was inexcusable and the consequences imposed for the failures so far do not reflect the severity of the situation,” stated the report released Sunday by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Last December, a House task force investigating the incident made nearly a dozen recommendations for the Secret Service in a 180-page report that determined the shooting was “preventable.”

The latest report details a series of breakdowns that reveal “a disturbing pattern of communication failure and negligence that culminated in a preventable tragedy.”

It said the USSS became aware of a suspicious individual “nearly 45 minutes before shots were fired, and failed to act.”

The GAO Report

Senator Chuck Grassley released the GAO report yesterday that stated senior level Secret Service agents had information of a threat to Trump’s life ten days before Butler. They didn’t have the specifics but the Butler open air rally was an obvious threat. They didn’t tell staff.

Senior USSS agents did nothing to prepare in response. In fact, they did less.

NEW GAO REPORT IM RELEASING says Secret Service knew of a threat 2Pres Trump’s life 10 DAYS b4 Butler but didnt share info w staff on the ground so they were unprepared Rpt identifies Sct Service problems+ recommends fixes This info NVR wld hv been made public w/o CONG OVERSIGHT pic.twitter.com/hf9t87453a — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 12, 2025

A Few of the ‘Mishaps’

Agents let the killer, Thomas Crooks, wander freely around the Butler event with his scope. They let the President take the stage.

People could see the killer running across the roof before the shooting. Killer Thomas Crooks got off eight shots before he was stopped.

There was no meeting beforehand and no communication with the police. Trump’s protection detail weren’t told about the suspect with the scope. When Crooks was on the roof, they still weren’t told.

The agents were inside the building that had a direct line of sight to the stage instead of on the barely slanted roof.

So What Do Some in the Media Do Today?

After two serious attempts on President Trump’s life, Don Lemon interviewed Epstein’s brother this week and asked him if he thought Trump killed his brother, without any reason to think that. The brother said it wouldn’t surprise him. That’s what is being spread around the Internet on the anniversary of the attempted assassination, the murder of Corey Comperatore and seriously injuring of two men at the rally.

Don Lemon, who runs a podcast from the corner of his living room got him to say it over and over by repeating the same question. That nonsense from the brother who knows nothing was put on Mediaite and is now shared as a political story on aggregates.

If Trump was involved, President Autopen would have had that information out while in office. This is a distraction.

John Stewart and The Daily Beast are talking about “Trump’s Self-Made Epstein Mess,” capitalizing on people’s disappointment that they don’t have all the answers.

Meanwhile, they don’t care about the real murder and an attempted assassination.

BREAKING: The Secret Service Had Intel 10 Days Before Trump Rally Shooting — AND DID NOTHING That’s not a mistake. That’s a cover-up.We now know the Secret Service was warned 10 days before the attempted assassination of President Trump in Butler, PA — and they ignored it.… pic.twitter.com/Z0Mrt2yM5v — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) July 12, 2025

Does anyone believe this was a mistake or incompetence? Six lower-level agents were disciplined mildly. They’re fall guys. Where are the people in charge answering for this?

They still want us to believe… A 20 year old nerd with 0 military training outsmarted the US Secretary Service and Butler Police. While rally goers pointed and shouted at him for minutes. And CNN just happened to be there filming the rally. Scam.pic.twitter.com/z41Cxia5La — C3 (@C_3C_3) July 13, 2025

The tragic death of Corey Comperatore, a man who died protecting his family. His family is tortured over it.