The Amazing Amish

Hundreds of Amish families have been in Western North Carolina for nine months rebuilding it and asking for nothing in return. God bless the Amish.

The government can’t come close to doing what the Amish do, even after all those tax dollars we send them.

#BREAKING: A man is left in total disbelief as a group of Amish built TWO BARNS that DID NOT EVEN EXIST at 9AM at that morning… …and are nearly entirely finished by 4:30PM that same day He can’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/8ncXpTG2SN — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 12, 2025

Will the Amish inherit the Earth? pic.twitter.com/ot98HUDg6a — Magnetic Norse (@MagneticNorse) July 12, 2025

This is how an Amish child learns farming as compared with trafficked children.

I’ve watched it 100 times but I never get tired of this little farmer. This really is the good life and the best way to raise kids. https://t.co/DOmTHpAfud — Almost Amish (@AlmostAmish1) July 13, 2025

Of course someone appears, namely Kyle here, who thinks trafficked children are the same as Amish children being taught about responsibility and God’s good earth.

The Amish use child labor too. This is extremely common in most of the world and is common enough here. Seems weird that we all pack into Amish markets in the mid Atlantic without complaint but we’re going to complain about this. If there is more to the story than they were just… — Kyle (@2AKyle) July 11, 2025

