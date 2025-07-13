The Amazing Amish

Hundreds of Amish families have been in Western North Carolina for nine months rebuilding it and asking for nothing in return. God bless the Amish.

The government can’t come close to doing what the Amish do, even after all those tax dollars we send them.

This is how an Amish child learns farming as compared with trafficked children.

Of course someone appears, namely Kyle here, who thinks trafficked children are the same as Amish children being taught about responsibility and God’s good earth.

And just like that, Newsom appears, pretending he’s on top of it.

