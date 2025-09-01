China’s Dystopian Pregnancy Robots Coming Soon

By
M Dowling
-
2
23

China created a pregnancy robot who will take over the entire gestation of a human baby from conception through birth.

Even Orwell didn’t think of this.

There won’t be the bonding a baby usually forms with the mother, but the mother won’t have to go through labor.

The machines will cost about $13,000, but they do have legal hurdles to get through. The Chinese communists have already tried this with dogs and it apparently worked or they wouldn’t have moved ahead.

Watch:

 

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

Some may not like what I will say but the pill, abortion and feminism have already caused an epidemic of promiscuous women.

And it has also created women ( most of them white liberal women) who consider a foetus or a baby something disposable that does not deserve respect.

That invention will only make things worse.

Popeye
Popeye
3 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

Telling it like it is. I like what you said.

