British MP Compares October 7 to Gaza as an “Open Air Prison”

A British MP Ayoub Khan conflated the October 7 victims with Gazans/Hamas in their “open air prison.” Gazans/Hamas were never in an open air prison. It’s simply more Hamas propaganda that people seem to fall for.

Anything representing an open air prison was due to Hamas.

When Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza in 2005, the “pro-Palestine” propagandists could no longer plausibly refer to it as occupied territory. So they came up with the “open air prison” lie, and a lot of people fall for it.

The Brits and Irish made the term popular. Now, the UK, France, and Canada want to legitimize terrorists, making ‘Palestine” a State. They want to make Hamas territory a state.

The so-called Palestinians have done nothing to deserve that. They are capitulating to Hamas propaganda.

Israel has no choice but to control the ports where the weapons flow through. Their Arab neighbors secretly want the ports controlled. Hamas with weapons is a disaster.

A recent poll shows the vast majority of “Palestinians” supported the October 7 massacres. This is a poll conducted by the Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD).

A total of 98% of the Arab Muslim settlers in the West Bank hate America, as do 96.8% of those in Gaza.

A stunning 83% of those in the West Bank, ruled by the Palestinian Authority, said that they supported the Hamas atrocities—only 7% opposed. In Gaza, 63% supported it. But after weeks of bombings and raids, only 20% decided it was a bad idea.

Biden let the ‘Palestinians’ enter the country in droves, and so did Barack Obama.

As an aside, the UK has fallen.