Marketing Professor Thinks the American Eagle Ad Is Hitlerian

“Sweeney is a symbiotic vessel,” “Hitler,” “Nazism,” “fascism,” “eugenics,” “insensitive to black people,” are some of the complaints about the American Eagle ad still making news. It’s crazytown. The hysteria is all over an American Eagle ad in which the pretty blonde Sydney Sweeney models American Eagle jeans with the byline, Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

There’s another ad with the blue jeans and her blue eyes being compared to the color of the jeans.

This is a complete no-never-mind.

The woke white mob is behind this, and is trying to cancel the model and the company.

American Eagle responded to the absurd rants about the Sydney Sweeney jeans ad.

“Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” is and always was about the jeans. Her Jeans. Her Story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way.”

“Great jeans look good on everyone,” the statement concluded.”

The loudmouth cranks are demanding an apology.

The racism against the pretty blonde model Sydney Sweeney just won’t stop. A marketing professor from the University of Michigan who appears in the clip below would probably be a complete failure in the real world so it’s good he has a job in the university.

When the interviewer played a clip of a man saying the ad reminded him of a man in history (he meant Hitler), the marketing professor said “he’s not wrong.”

I have victimhood fatigue. People need to stop letting every little nothing bother them. They’re bringing down the culture.

CNN had on a marketing professor from the University of Michigan School of Business to discuss if/when American Eagle should apologize for the Sydney Sweeney ad. Imagine spending a fortune to get a marketing degree from that school. Many people pay a lot of money to become… pic.twitter.com/OMJvlPV3Z8 — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 1, 2025

Now they want a black or brown person ad. I have racism fatigue.