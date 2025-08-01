Media-Brennan Cover Up News: Getting Desperate

Brennan Is Most Popular These Days and He’s on the Loose Covering Up

As the media works desperately to keep up the lies now exposed through DNI revelations that they refuse to report coherently, John Brennan is engaged with them in a cover up.

He’s making the rounds either sharing his expertise as a spy, one who once voted for a communist for president, or as an agent of disinformation.

He is a cool customer:

Brennan is back on his favorite propaganda network attempting to explain how “non-partisan and apolitical” he is. “I eschew politics, quite frankly.” https://t.co/EgiP6pyE64 pic.twitter.com/Kc0dfamrTn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2025

People Are Beginning to See the Truth

Have you noticed how top WaPo journalists are taking the buyout and fleeing? It’s happening. People are beginning to see how corrupt legacy media is and how phony the Pulitzer Prize winning Alfa Bank and Russiagate stories were. Journalists are getting out while they can.

The media is still covering up, mostly by omission, but they do still lie.

The media is completely ignoring the DNI stories. Matt Taibbi nails it again and again, makes note of Jeff Gerth’s article. Gerth is a veteran NY Times writer, worked at Pro Publica and he exposed the fake Russiagate coverage.

What can corporate media say? “Sorry, we fucked up the last nine years?” As was the case after Jeff Gerth’s demolition of Russiagate coverage in the @CJR, there’s no way for legacy media to respond. You can’t retract years of wrong. It’s journalistic Too Big To Fail. https://t.co/abd3lhBkDS — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 31, 2025

Russia! Russia! Russia! Brennan is falling on the old standby – Russia! Russians sneaked into Mar-a-Lago, past Secret Service and guards, took out the documents in Trump’s massively locked room and copied the documents. They didn’t go into Biden’s closet at the university or his garage, just Maf-a-Lago.