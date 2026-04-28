Brits March Chanting Keir Starmer’s a Wanker

Keir Starmer is unbelievably bad at his job. His radical left ideology guides him through his many failures, and there are many. He is always wrong. It’s been one scandal after another. The British people don’t like him. Even members of his party don’t like him—by a lot.

It’s nice to see the Brits have fight in them as they march and sing that Keir Starmer is a wanker. And, of course, he is that.

🚨 Manchester Today: “Keir Starmer is a wanker!”🤣 pic.twitter.com/kvLTzT5QNt — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) April 18, 2026

Starmer Persecuted Innocent Soldiers

In his latest scandal, Keir Starmer worked with Lord Hermer, the attorney general, to persecute innocent veterans, even though they were warned the soldiers were innocent. The truth came out thanks to an investigative report by The Telegraph.

Lord Hermer launched an attack on British soldiers after his war crimes case against them was exposed as a lie, telling human rights lawyers they had done more good than the soldiers they were hounding with falsehoods.

Lord Hermer “supported Iranian-backed terrorists against British troops for years.”

“Coupled with Keir Starmer’s work pursuing British soldiers with the disgraced Phil Shiner and his determination to persecute Northern Ireland veterans, this Government’s treatment of our service personnel and veterans is an utter disgrace,” wrote MP Ben Obese-Jecty on X.

There are constant scandals with Starmer, who is often called Keir Stalin.

Harry Lenten Makes Fun of Him

His crazy leadership has drawn the attention of CNN’s statistician, Harry Lenten, who does a fine job of dealing with Starmer’s popularity or lack of it.

You think things are bad here in the United States? Why don’t you just go across the pond over to the UK? “Just take a look here: Britons satisfied with Keir Starmer overall, 18%—you can’t even drink or smoke anymore when you’re 18%; you’re below that line. That’s not good!”

“How about his own party? The voters who voted him in back in 2024, less than 50% of Labour Party voters back in 2024, actually are satisfied with the job that Keir Starmer is doing. When less than 50% of your party voters are satisfied with what is shaking, you know you’re in bad, bad shape.”

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a U.S. leader so unpopular… “I was like, who was the worst ever, the lowest ever? And that was George W. Bush back in 2008. He came in one poll with a 20% approval rating. Well, I got news for you, 20% is low, but it’s higher than 18%!

“So Keir Starmer is less popular than Richard Nixon was when he was forced out by Watergate!”