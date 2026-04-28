The Kill Switch Is Here! New Cars Must Have It By 2027

The government kill switch is here, and all cars is supposed to be equipped with it by 2027. It will raise car prices, allegedly no more than $200, and could take control of your car. The car’s technology will constantly surveil the driver in real time, and we don’t know where all the information it collects about us will go. Other than that, it will increase safety for the minority of people who text and drive, eat while driving, or do something the technology opposes, even while stopped at a red light.

Starting with the 2027 model year, every new car sold in America must have cameras and sensors inside the cabin that monitor your eyes, head position, and driving behavior. If the AI decides you’re distracted or impaired (phone, eating, whatever), the car can refuse to start, limit your speed to 25mph, or even shut itself off while you’re moving. However, the carmakers are behind schedule. Maybe you want to turn on your GPS during stalled traffic so it can reroute you. That could stop your car.

By 2027, every new car sold in the United States could be required to actively monitor the driver. That means watching your eyes, tracking your behavior, and constantly evaluating whether you’re alert enough to drive. For many drivers, that starts to feel less like safety and more like surveillance.

The Details

Tucked into a broader federal safety initiative, the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (the HALT Drunk Driving Act) requires impaired-driving detection technology in all new vehicles. The goal is to reduce crashes caused by drunk or fatigued drivers.

To do that, automakers will need to install systems that monitor drivers in real time. These systems rely on cameras and sensors that track things like eye movement, head position, and overall attentiveness. It’s not just observing — it’s constantly analyzing what the driver is doing. Some systems test the air without a breathalyzer.

If the system detects what it believes is impairment, it doesn’t just issue a warning and move on. In some cases, it could prevent the vehicle from starting or limit its operation once you’re already driving. That means the car itself becomes the decision-maker, not the person in the driver’s seat.

No system is perfect.

Fatigue, distraction, or even normal driving habits could potentially be misread by these systems. Something as simple as looking away for a moment or driving late at night could be flagged as a concern, depending on how the system is calibrated. That creates the possibility of false positives that could prevent someone from driving when they’re actually fine.

These systems don’t just observe, they collect data. That includes how you drive, how often you appear distracted, and how the system interprets your behavior over time. The question drivers keep asking is simple: where does that data go? Meanwhile, lawmakers deceptively call it a passive system.

Right now, we don’t know where it goes. We do know where it could go. Can we trust the government, manufacturers, police, or insurance companies not to use the data illicitly?

Supporters of the technology argue that the benefits are tremendous. If these systems can prevent even a fraction of impaired-driving incidents, they could save lives. We all must suffer for the few.

Safety is one of the major ways they take your freedom from you.

This system is actively monitoring what happens every time you get behind the wheel, whether you want it or not. How much do you trust technology, and how much freedom are you willing to turn over to a machine and possibly the government?

There are bills in committee addressing it. One is to abolish the section. The other is to harden it.