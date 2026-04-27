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Home Clown World Seven Deranged Democrat Posts & a Bonus for Californians

Seven Deranged Democrat Posts & a Bonus for Californians

By
M Dowling
-
0
16

Seven X posts that are hard to believe.

  1. Democrats are encouraged by killers getting so close to the president and are putting the pressure on now to stir up the crazies willing to assassinate the president. So, now he’s saying, “I stand by calling for ‘maximum warfare’ against Republicans.”
  2. “You can continue to criticize me for it, I don’t give a damn about your criticism!”

Instead of acting like normal politicians and winning based on policies and good intentions, Jeffries wants to win by pretending they’re at war. Meanwhile, we can’t get Republicans to do anything. There is no war.

2. Here is a fun clip. It’s funny watching a competent EPA secretary deal with a hack who doesn’t know what is going on. The purple-haired Representative struggles to respond.

3. In this clip, Karoline Leavitt calls out some of the Democrats radicalizing the populace.

4. Gov. Pritzker blames President Trump for being an assassination target.

5. Here’s Pritzker doubling down on comparing the administration to the Nazis while pretending he wants to tone down the language.

6. At least Carville doesn’t want President Trump dead; he wants to see him suffer.

7. This next one is the most horrible. This poor bodego owner feared for his life, and now he’s dead, only a year later. A shoplifter killed him.

Here is a bonus post. New taxes on what homeowners in California don’t have. The unrealized gains taxes.

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