Seven Deranged Democrat Posts & a Bonus for Californians

Seven X posts that are hard to believe.

Democrats are encouraged by killers getting so close to the president and are putting the pressure on now to stir up the crazies willing to assassinate the president. So, now he’s saying, “I stand by calling for ‘maximum warfare’ against Republicans.” “You can continue to criticize me for it, I don’t give a damn about your criticism!”

Instead of acting like normal politicians and winning based on policies and good intentions, Jeffries wants to win by pretending they’re at war. Meanwhile, we can’t get Republicans to do anything. There is no war.

In case you were wondering about any possible lowering of the temperature in this moment https://t.co/z15GXR2ph8 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 27, 2026

2. Here is a fun clip. It’s funny watching a competent EPA secretary deal with a hack who doesn’t know what is going on. The purple-haired Representative struggles to respond.

3. In this clip, Karoline Leavitt calls out some of the Democrats radicalizing the populace.

HOLY CRAP! Karoline Leavitt is calling out Democrats BY NAME who SPARKED the rhetoric leading to Saturday’s attempt on President Trump’s life 🔵 “Rep Hakeem Jeffrey just THIS MONTH said, ‘we are in an era of maximum warfare everywhere all the time.'” 🔵 “Governor Josh Shapiro… pic.twitter.com/hy0vXB3t8K — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 27, 2026

4. Gov. Pritzker blames President Trump for being an assassination target.

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Illinois Gov. Pritzker blames Trump for stirring up political violence, then tells CNN’s Manu Raju he shouldn’t dig up examples of Democrats’ dangerous rhetoric in light of the most recent assassination attempt against the president. When asked about… pic.twitter.com/fxffUAShCk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2026

5. Here’s Pritzker doubling down on comparing the administration to the Nazis while pretending he wants to tone down the language.

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Illinois Gov. Pritzker blames Trump for stirring up political violence, then tells CNN’s Manu Raju he shouldn’t dig up examples of Democrats’ dangerous rhetoric in light of the most recent assassination attempt against the president. When asked about… pic.twitter.com/fxffUAShCk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2026

6. At least Carville doesn’t want President Trump dead; he wants to see him suffer.

🚨 JAMES CARVILLE: “I Want to Watch Trump Suffer” Top Democrat strategist James Carville on his podcast: “I do not want that man to die. I want to watch him suffer. And I can’t watch a dead person suffer.” This is the raw hatred coming from the left’s top voices. When does… pic.twitter.com/6s98yS647L — @XTexasGirlX (@XtexasgirlX) April 27, 2026

7. This next one is the most horrible. This poor bodego owner feared for his life, and now he’s dead, only a year later. A shoplifter killed him.

If extremely violent criminals are not imprisoned, eventually they will murder innocent people https://t.co/azT6CxuSXu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2026

Here is a bonus post. New taxes on what homeowners in California don’t have. The unrealized gains taxes.