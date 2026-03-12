Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Zohran’s City Hall Iftar, One Attendee Gives an ISIS Salute

Zohran’s City Hall Iftar, One Attendee Gives an ISIS Salute

By
M Dowling
-
0
16

Twenty-five years after 9/11, New York City Hall has an Islamist communist holding Islamic rituals, eating with their hands. How quaint. It’s like being back in the past before utensils.

ISIS now uses single, raised index finger as the symbol of their cause. Days after two ISIS terrorists tried to kill hundreds, one of the people at this feast gave the one-finger salute. I’m sure he didn’t mean it. He’s totally innocent.

Zohran likes to pray, too.

Previous articleBrits Will Replace Heroes on Their Money With Animals
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x