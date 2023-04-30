Brooklyn Council Member Chas. Barron Brags He Got Rid of Whites

“I have the distinct honor to be able to come before you and say I actually LOST white population in my community,” Barron boasted. “I lost them. They left. They left. I didn’t ask them why. They left. So if you see one or two or three or four or five whites in my neighborhood, they’re passing through …,” New York City Council member Charles Barron said proudly in the clip below at the National Center of Gentrification. It was very well received, and there was much laughter.

This is the racist hate that is so popular in New York City these days. It’s too dangerous to be white in the 42nd AD.

THE BLACK PANTHER

Charles Barron, born October 7, 1950, is an activist and politician representing crime-ridden Brooklyn’s 42nd district. He previously held the same seat from 2002 to 2013 and served in the New York Assembly from the 60th district between 2015 and 2022.

In 1969, when he was 18 years old, Barron was recruited to the Harlem branch of the Black Panther Party. Barron distributed newspapers for the party and developed an interest in politics.

He studied the Third World independence movement and the ideas of African leaders such as Kwame Nkrumah (president of Ghana) and Ahmed Sékou Touré (president of Guinea). [Pan African communists]

In 1979, Barron joined the National Black United Front (NBUF) and was the founding chairperson of its Harlem Chapter. He and his wife formed a radical leftist group, and he participated in The Day of Outrage to protest alleged police racism.

He’s always screaming racism and spent 25 days in jail with Al Sharpton after the outrageous Tawana Brawley fiasco that ruined at least one white DA’s life.

His district – the 42nd Assembly District – takes in Marine Park. There is a lot of reported gang activity in the area. He should be worried about that.

Now he’s on the city council, spreading racist hate.

