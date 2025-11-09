No Time for Small Battles

The cold war percolating in the United States occasionally turns hot as it did after the death of George Floyd or when communists, illegals, and Islamists decide to attack federal officers. It always simmers under the surface but it’s about to get red hot after the takeover of New York City. Dearborn and Paterson came before, but New York City is the sign of conquest.

We have five out of six women under 30 voting for the Intifada and communism in New York City; one in four New Yorkers claim to be DSA, a communist front group. Large groups of people who came within the past five years voted for Mamdani.

It is time, past time to take this seriously. Republicans have to up their ground game and all their games.

No More Wasted Time

We have no time to argue over Nick Fuentes or worry about Tucker being too nice to him. We shouldn’t be destroying Heritage over it. It is a distraction. I don’t care about it. Concentrate on the USA.

Democrats will win five more House seats for the Democrats thanks to congressional gerrymandering. In Georgia, two Republican members of the public service commission were turned out of office by communists who will make power generation impossible. Rates will skyrocket. The radicals broke Republicans’ legislative supermajority in Mississippi. They seized control of the state supreme court in Pennsylvania. A Republican Gubernatorial candidate in New Jersey lost by 13 points. In Virginia, a pro-Hamas Islamist is now Lt. Gov. and a man with dreams of murdering an opponent and his children is their top law enforcement officer.

We are so pleased to see communist Islamist Omar Fateh lose in Minneapolis, but they re-elected communist mayor Jacob Frey. He helped Minneapolis burn after George Floyd died from a drug overdose that was repurposed into a police crime.

As one popular YouTuber/X poster wrote:

Trump was almost assassinated and Leftists were sad the shooter missed.

Luigi Mangione murdered a man in cold blood and became a hero.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated and Leftists celebrated his murder.

Virginia Attorney General candidate fantasized about murdering conservatives and their “little fascist children” to receive waves of support and no condemnation.

Zohran Mamdani allies himself with terrorists and became the mayor of New York City.

Activist judges are releasing violent repeat offenders and rioters that assault police officers from prisoners.

They want to kill you.

Not just on the fringe.

It is the mainstream winning strategy.

Plan accordingly.

And who are all these newcomers who voted for Mamdani? That needs an investigation. These people were here five years or less. They don’t give a whit about New York or America. Where did they come from and why are they here? They must have money since New York City is unaffordable.

NYC Mayoral Election by Length of Residency in New York City CNN Exit Poll Born In NYC:

Cuomo: 50%

Mamdani: 38% Less Than 5 Years:

Mamdani: 85%

Cuomo: 14% pic.twitter.com/shG5QeFCw2 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 5, 2025

They won’t stop at Jews, of course. Jews are low hanging fruit to them. There aren’t that many of them and they are easier to attack. However, New York City could become the base from which they Globalize the Intifada.

Christians are on their hit list. In fact, they are the main target after they get rid of the smaller factions of people who might resist them.

The Red-Green Alliance is taking over, and we aren’t ready for them.

You can’t make this sh*t up! Woman in NYC blocked traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge with her car, yelling that capitalism only makes the rich richer. She claimed her mother was “kidnapped” and accused the NYPD of refusing to release her towed vehicle. All in front of her expensive… pic.twitter.com/eXyVXOIr1w — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) November 9, 2025