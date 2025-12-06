Brown Illegal Alien Criminal Labeled White

A brown illegal alien who stabbed people on a train was labeled as a white male. At least they got the gender correct. This is meant to distort statistics, and it’s being done frequently. The left has a narrative and nothing will interfere with it.

The Story

There has been another stabbing on the Charlotte, North Carolina light rail train. On Friday, Illegal alien Oscar Solarzano, 33, stabbed a man.

He has been charged with five counts including attempted first degree murder, assault with deadly weapon serious injury and carrying concealed weapon, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

The male victim was found with a stab wound just before 5 p.m. where the train appeared to have stopped between stations, Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC reported. The victim was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Solarzano was apprehended by officers shortly after the stabbing and was transported to the division where he was interviewed by detectives, police said.

This incident comes only months after a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee was fatally stabbed while riding the Blue Line on the Charlotte light rail. The suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., was charged with first-degree murder and was indicted in October on federal charges of violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death.

ABC News didn’t bother to mention that he was deported once and returned. We need mandatory sentences for aliens who return.

He’s tattooed like a gang member, but we may never find out if that is the case.