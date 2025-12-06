New York City Will Look Like 3rd World Hell Soon

Mayor elect Zoran Mamdani will end the practice of destroying homeless encampments across New York City, which was started by Mayor Eric Adams.

Mayor Adams ordered the crackdown in 2022 pairing police with social workers to convince people on the sidewalks to go to shelters.

Mamdani, in his communist wisdom said that would be a thing of the past, because it cost too much money and wasn’t successful. Heclaimed that he pushed New Yorkers living in the cold to another place where they live in the cold.

There Is No Plan

Mamdani and his communist advisors don’t have a plan, just some vague notion of housing that he doesn’t have a budget for.

According to CBS News, out of 3,676 homeless cabinets 2,046 or successfully cleaned out. At the same time, only 117 people were placed in housing. According to Mamdani, Mayor Adams only cared about appearances.

Retired NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell pushed back. He said “the quality of life of the city will go backwards again. When you don’t have a plan in place, you can’t dismantle the one that wasn’t perfect but was pretty good.”

Mandani has a Department of Community Safety to allegedly address this issue with social workers and other train professionals who will try to convince them to leave for shelters. Mamdani is somehow going to supply housing for them and police won’t be involved at all.

He’s ignoring the fact that many of these people are very disturbed and on drugs. He plans to use the “power of example” to convince them. Mamdani is going to give them housing vouchers, supportive housing, and permanent placements. It sounds expensive and undoable.

Beware as to where he is going to get the funds and the housing. Additionally, he is not a fan of landlords or people with money. This is despite the fact that he is the son of extremely wealthy people. Furthermore, his only job has been as a failed rapper.