More Bad Illegal Alien Truck Drivers Who Don’t Speak English

An illegal alien from Kyrgyzstan almost killed drivers when he was passing through Oklahoma after tires he was hauling came loose on an interstate. One of the tires damaged an Oklahoma Highway Patrol unit.

Below is video released by ICE of this illegal interacting with the OHP officer, and he can barely speak any English. It took three attempts for the officer to determine where this illegal even lived.

This illegal alien with a New York CDL doesn’t speak English and could have killed Oklahoma drivers with flying tires if it weren’t for our OK Highway Patrol.

Kutmanali Bekbolot, a Kyrgyz citizen, lost tires all over the highway because he didn’t properly secure them.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is working on this problem, but he faces four years of states handing out CDLs, and they still are doing so. This driver should be deported and the company that gave him a CDL should be closed immediately.

🚨Oklahoma Highway Patrol release video of truck driver unable to speak English after his unsecured cargo almost crashes into police cruiser pic.twitter.com/giCzlyM5gm — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) December 3, 2025



Here’s another one.

Yet another foreigner CDL driver rear ended a truck while barreling down the highway. The driver doesn’t speak English, had no shoes on, and probably had a CDL issued to him illegally. This is a man’s hard work ruined by a guy who shouldn’t even be in this country. pic.twitter.com/X8kOjEvbfO — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 15, 2025

This one is a troublemaker.

Abdinur Nihaye Ahmed from Somalia came into our country illegally in 2023 through Mexico. One year later he got a CDL from “Rocky Mountain Training School” in Utah. He’s now a truck driver and political activist in Minnesota. Please look into this @SecDuffy @DHSgov pic.twitter.com/IAyNbUp3kz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2025

And another. People should be infuriated at the people who did this.