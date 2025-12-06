More Bad Illegal Alien Truck Drivers Who Don’t Speak English

An illegal alien from Kyrgyzstan almost killed drivers when he was passing through Oklahoma after tires he was hauling came loose on an interstate. One of the tires damaged an Oklahoma Highway Patrol unit.

Below is video released by ICE of this illegal interacting with the OHP officer, and he can barely speak any English. It took three attempts for the officer to determine where this illegal even lived.

This illegal alien with a New York CDL doesn’t speak English and could have killed Oklahoma drivers with flying tires if it weren’t for our OK Highway Patrol.

Kutmanali Bekbolot, a Kyrgyz citizen, lost tires all over the highway because he didn’t properly secure them.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is working on this problem, but he faces four years of states handing out CDLs, and they still are doing so. This driver should be deported and the company that gave him a CDL should be closed immediately.


Here’s another one.

This one is a troublemaker.

And another. People should be infuriated at the people who did this.

