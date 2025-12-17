Brown University “Released Video of a Fat Guy & the Internet Found a Fat Guy”

Amateur detectives on X are now claiming an Arab student who participates in pro-Palestine protests is a person of interest. They further claim it is suspicious that his profile was taken down from the University’s webpages. However, his webpages were taken down to protect him from amateur detectives.

The university and the police say they have not identified him as a person of interest. A site called Cedar News and the Hindustan Times reported that the police named this fellow.

This is my public service announcement: they are identifying the wrong person. It’s really terrible that this fellow is being doxxed if he is innocent, but I had to laugh at Shawn Farash’s comment:

Brown released video of a fat guy and the internet found a fat guy. Perhaps if the Providence police Dept were competent, the internet would have found, apparently, the wrong fat guy. And Brown U still has a radical Islam problem. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) December 17, 2025

Police asked residents for Ring camera footage, allegedly three days into the investigation, but that could be Internet misinformation since today is the third day and the full video was up all day.

The school doesn’t have any video of the attack. They said it’s an old building, so it doesn’t have cameras. There are 800 cameras on the school grounds. That sounds like a lot, but if you’ve been there, you know it’s a sprawling campus, and 800 isn’t as many as it sounds.

This is the full video timeline that the FBI released of the Person of Interest in the Brown University attack.

New Photos, Videos of Brown University Gunman Emerge As Manhunt Enters Fourth Day @CitizenApp 201 Thayer St Dec 13 4:09:00 PM EST