The Wars at Our Door

Venezuela sent Tren de Aragua and other rogues to the USA during Biden’s open borders, and they deal in drugs to boost their economy. However, we are now looking at regime change. Regime change has never worked for us.

Ordering a blockade of sanctioned oil in Venezuela is an Act of War. I think it would be over quickly, but who knows. If the President is waiting for the people to revolt, I don’t think it will happen for a myriad of reasons. For one thing, they were disarmed.

Ms. Machado and an Act of Love:

The new Nobel Peace Prize winner clarifies that the regime change she’s demanding in Venezuela is not a “conventional regime change,” but rather an “act of love” — and furthermore that she’s entitled to support US military intervention because Russia and Iran support Maduro pic.twitter.com/tKzxrOzhlz — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 14, 2025

NO-FLY ZONE IN UKRAINE

In Ukraine, we have a deal to provide Article 5-like security. It isn’t acceptable to Ukraine and the EU:

In a statement, 12 European leaders laid out some of the details on Monday evening. They said that under the draft, the West would “provide sustained and significant support to Ukraine” to sustain a peacetime military of about 800,000 forces, which would be both the largest and most battle-tested in Europe.

…

And the European leaders described a “legally binding commitment” to take steps “to restore peace and security in the case of a future armed attack.” It said those could involve “armed force, intelligence and logistical assistance, economic and diplomatic actions.”

Zelensky said there is not enough security in the deal. He continues to insist he won’t give up any land. Now, he is considering possibly letting some of Donetsk operate independently. Russia controls more than 85% of Donetsk. They won’t agree.

The security guarantees appear to be more than we provide for the rest of NATO.

Last summer, the administration offered to patrol the air with a no-fly zone. What happens when one of our planes gets shot down, or the European troops get killed? That is Article 5.

Mr. Trump has said the United States will not contribute ground troops to a security force. But last summer, he offered to patrol the skies and enforce a no-fly zone, in addition to continuing to provide Ukraine with intelligence from U.S. satellites and signals intercepts. Senior officials say that offer still stands.

Would we be involved with protecting this nation forever?

SYRIA STILL

We also still have military personnel in Syria, and lost three Americans last week. Our troops remain in Syria to provide support for the new president. Why boost a ‘former’ ISIS/al Qaeda terrorist president? Were the murders of our military in an area that this President Julani doesn’t control? The reports say it was.

Our troops are all over the globe. It is costly to do.