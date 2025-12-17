Trump Files $10B Lawsuit Against BBC for Defamatory J6 Edit

President Trump sued the BBC for $10 billion for deliberately editing the J6 so-called documentary to make it seem as if the President was calling for violence when he actually called for the protesters to march “patriotically and peacefully.”

The BBC is fighting the lawsuit.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) said early Tuesday it plans to fight back against President Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit.

The BBC has come under intense scrutiny over a 2024 “Panorama” documentary about Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, speech delivered before the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Critics claim the documentary was misleading because it omitted Trump’s call for supporters to protest peacefully.

Trump sued the BBC on Monday for both defamation and for a violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act for $5 billion apiece, seeking $10 billion total. The suit, filed in the Southern District of Florida Federal Court, was filed in a personal capacity and names BBC and BBC Studios Productions as defendants. While ABC and CBS have both settled with Trump in recent memory, the BBC plans to fight the case.

The BBC took the documentary down and apologized. They said they disagree there “is a basis for a defamation claim.”

…

The whistleblower revealed that a BBC Panorama documentary released last year had a misleading edit of comments Trump made at the rally that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The documentary omitted Trump urging his supporters to protest “peacefully” and instead spliced two separate comments made nearly an hour apart, making him appear as if he was calling for violence.

It was timed with the President’s upcoming 2024 election. This was a foreign media interfering in the US election. The BBC had to fire some of its top journalists and they suffered through embarrassment and lost subscriptions. It won’t matter though when it comes to the court case. A left-wing judge in an anti-American climate in an anti-American court: The BBC will win.

Trump deserves to win.