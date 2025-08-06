Burn Bags with Epstein Files?

FBI Director Kash Patel found a trove of thousands of sensitive documents related to the Trump–Russia probe in multiple ‘burn bags’ in a secret room at the Bureau. They included the Durham Annex, a seemingly damning document.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna was asked about what questions she might have for some of the witnesses who have been subpoenaed to speak to the issue of burn bags and Jeffrey Epstein during the House Oversight Committee. She replied that she would be “asking them directly who authorized this information to be placed in burn bags,” and what information they have about the “destruction of evidence pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein, which we know right now the FBI is actively investigating.

She seemed to suggest the burn bags and destruction of Epstein evidence were tied together. She confirmed that they found burn bags potentially including Jeffrey Epstein files.

Watch: