GOP Plan to Redistrict in Several States

Republicans are gearing up to redistrict the way Democrats have for the last few decades. One way they have done it in New York pushes all the Republicans into a super red district, leaving smaller areas of Democrats to claim more districts. Blue states have become one-party states based on some bizarre redistricting methods as we have explained in several articles.

Add Nebraska to this list below – potentially.

Democrats have a problem keeping up since they already redistricted to the maximum in many cases. New York and Illinois are looking at redistricting, but it’s hard to believe they can pull it off. In New York, Republicans make up about 42% of New York State. They have only seven districts out of 26.

Illinois has contorted the state to redistrict. The Hispanic district is bizarre.

Red states have more of an opportunity to redistrict this time around. California started it with their effort to redistrict five seats.

States Considering Redistricting For 2026 Texas: 5 seats

Florida: 3-5 seats

Ohio: 2 seats

Indiana: 1-2 seats

Missouri: 1 seats

*California: 5 seats *California Requires a constitutional amendment — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) August 5, 2025

Current Map:

Trump Districts: 2

Harris Districts: 1 (Don Bacon) Potential New Map:

Trump Districts: 3 (+1)

Harris Districts: 0 (-1) https://t.co/IxX9k0amXs — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) August 6, 2025

This could mean the Republican nominee may not need to win any rustbelt states to win the 2028 Presidential Election https://t.co/IxX9k0amXs — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) August 6, 2025