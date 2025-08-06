GOP Plan to Redistrict in Several States

By
M Dowling
-
1
9
Washington DC Capitol dome

Republicans are gearing up to redistrict the way Democrats have for the last few decades. One way they have done it in New York pushes all the Republicans into a super red district, leaving smaller areas of Democrats to claim more districts. Blue states have become one-party states based on some bizarre redistricting methods as we have explained in several articles.

Add Nebraska to this list below – potentially.

Democrats have a problem keeping up since they already redistricted to the maximum in many cases. New York and Illinois are looking at redistricting, but it’s hard to believe they can pull it off. In New York, Republicans make up about 42% of New York State. They have only seven districts out of 26.

Illinois has contorted the state to redistrict. The Hispanic district is bizarre.

Red states have more of an opportunity to redistrict this time around. California started it with their effort to redistrict five seats.

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 minute ago

“Red states have more of an opportunity to redistrict this time around. California started it with their effort to redistrict five seats.” NY will probably lose seats. CA will. Sounds like TX is redistricting fairly because they have to squeeze five more seats within TX’s borders and at least 4 will be primarily Hispanic.

0
0
Reply
