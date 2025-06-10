Burning the Waymos & Trump’s Tough Response to Crazies

A reporter asked President Trump today if we could expect similar ICE operations to what we saw in LA throughout the country. Trump said “Yes, we’re moving murderers out of our country.”

Goodbye Bad Hombres

The people are criminals who let these criminals in our country, Trump told the reporters, and the foreign criminals will be arrested. President Trump said these criminals want to stay and we don’t want them. We are not going to let them stay.

Trump added that if we didn’t address the violence, it would have gotten worse. As President Trump said, the attacks in LA appear planned. They had the tools in advance. But when they were met with heavy force, they folded. If they weren’t, Trump stated, what’s left of the city would have burned down.

“I can inform the rest of the country that if they riot, they will be met with equal or greater force.”

All that sounds about right. Sentinellians voted for that.

Reporter: Should people expect to see similar ICE operations in the rest of the country?@POTUS: “Yes. We’re moving murderers out of our country who were put here by Biden… We’re not going to let them stay… I can inform the rest of the country that if they [riot], they will… pic.twitter.com/YQ8buOWDws — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 10, 2025

Adam Corolla also has it about right.

In Los Angeles if you smoke on the beach you will be arrested but you are allowed to light a Waymo on fire — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) June 10, 2025

In case you didn’t know, the Waymos [robot cars] are the left’s new favorite target. The crazies in LA have attacked Waymos, graffitied and burned them.

The autonomous robot taxis owned by Google parent company Alphabet were tagged with protest slogans and profanity—and set on fire—as a way to disrupt traffic over the weekend and demonstrate against the widespread roundup of migrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Waymo said Monday that it has restricted travel for the autonomous vehicles so they won’t be able to travel to downtown Los Angeles, but the fleet continues to serve other parts of the city.

The Left will always resort to violence. You won’t find MAGAS burning any Waymos.

