LAPD Will Guard Schools from ICE

Los Angeles will begin deploying “school police to set up safe zones around campuses, graduations amid ICE raids”, to keep ICE from entering school campuses.

Mayor Bass backs it. It seems their priorities are a little screwed up. I don’t think ICE plans to go near schools to begin with.

Where they couldn’t find any reason to deploy them to help ICE, they can find time to help the families of dangerous criminals. Many live in California, and yes, they have children.

Los Angeles school police will set up a safety perimeter around campuses and school events — including graduations — to keep federal immigration agents away from students, employees and families, school officials said Monday.

The announcement by Supt. Alberto Carvalho comes amid widespread immigration raids in Los Angeles — including one on Monday at a Home Depot adjacent to Huntington Park High School…

They conveniently omitted the part about the rioting illegal aliens, Islamists, and communists.

The LA Times made sure to say the “clashes” downtown were “isolated.” So much for the LA Times’ promise to report down the middle, which lasted five minutes.

Come on, LA Times, you know you want another George Floyd debacle.

One of the Cjing leaders was arrested in California. He lived in a a luxury Riverside home. CNG is a cannibal cartel and they live among us. That is who Democrats fight for.

Last year, Officials broke up a cannibal car theft ring. The Mexican cannibals eat their prey as part of their initiation.

CNG, Jalisco New Generation Cartel

Keep in mind that the cartels are pouring into the country through our open borders. You also need to know that the cartels are hunting down the police in Mexico in their homes. These are people who come in and out of the U.S.

They have declared war on the Mexican government and have kidnapped the police.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (Spanish: Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación) or CJNG, formerly known as Los Mata Zetas and Los Torcidos, is a semi-militarized Mexican criminal group based in Jalisco which is headed by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (“El Mencho”), one of Mexico’s most-wanted drug lords.

They are known for cannibalizing some of their victims. New members have to eat their victims. Teens have been forced to kill, decapitate, and eat victims.

Thousands of these people live in the USA.

You can pity the children of cartels, but don’t forget their victims, think Jocelyn Nunguray.

Terrorists, Too

We all know some of those millions of single military-aged men coming through the Democrat open borders were members of sleeper cells.

Terrorists want them to strike. They will eventually.

BREAKING: Al-Qaeda leader Al-Awlaki has called for Muslims living in the United States to rise up and wage jihad against President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and even Elon Musk. The Taliban also supports anti-ICE protesters, who have been spotted waving Palestinian… pic.twitter.com/Sx5OjUQtIj — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 10, 2025

