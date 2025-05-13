Buzz Patterson Addresses “Conspiracy Crap” Over the AF-1

President Trump’s AF-1 is old, and Qatar offered the gift of a $400 million new one. As a businessman, President Trump wasn’t turning that down. No strings are attached, and as we know, Trump doesn’t operate that way. He still doesn’t take a salary.

New presidential planes are on order, but it will be years before they are completed.

Buzz Patterson Has Had Enough

The Qatar B-747 was built in the US by Boeing. They are offering a newer 747 to replace one of the two current AF-1s that have been flying for 40 years. Which are tired and need to be replaced. The wing based at Andrews has also purchased aircraft from other countries in the past which are currently flying our VP and senior government officials. This is NOT new.

Qatar is offering the jet to the US military, not Donald Trump. The DOD contractor is based in the US. In fact, my dad (a retired Air Force general) used to work for them. They are, not unironically, also working to upgrade the FAA technology as we speak. You know, Newark and elsewhere. They will get the aircraft and perform all of the security and the installation of the systems that AF-1 requires to safely move our president around the world. Not the Qatari’s. And you and I will pay for that, but not the $400 million the 747 would normally cost. I could tell you exactly what is required to modify the AF-1 for safe flight, but that is Top Secret, and I’d have to kill you.

This AF-1 will serve the sitting president, whether they be Republican or Democrat until Boeing gets their shit together to complete the new, upcoming improved 747s that started under Obama, was renegotiated under Trump, and was completely ignored by the Biden administration. It’s looking like 2029 to 2030 for delivery at the soonest.

I love X but sometimes the “sky is falling” conspiracy crap grows tiresome. A little knowledge goes a long way. Having flown on the current AF-1s 100 hundred times, I have intimate knowledge.

The History of the Air Force 1

The presidential airplane is iconic, decorated with an American flag on the tail, the seal of the President of the United States on the door, and the words “United States of America” along the side.

Any plane for the US President’s exclusive use is Air Force 1. The term refers to the person being transported. It’s not the plane’s designation.

Air Force One is the radio name for any airplane that’s carrying the president of the United States. The customized plane is called the “flying Oval Office.”

The first such plane was Columbine II, which President Dwight D. Eisenhower used from 1953 to 1954. It almost crashed with Eastern Air Lines 8610.

The name Air Force One was quickly adopted so air traffic control knew which plane the President was on.

The current presidential aircraft is a customized Boeing 747-200 (and another identical plane) first used during George H.W. Bush’s administration. Accommodations for the president include an executive suite consisting of a stateroom (with dressing room, lavatory, and shower) and the president’s office. A conference/dining room is also available for the president, his family, and staff. Other separate accommodations are provided for guests, senior staff, Secret Service, security personnel, and the news media.

Two galleys provide up to 100 meals at one sitting. Six passenger lavatories, including disabled access facilities, are provided as well as a rest area and mini-galley for the aircrew. The VC-25 also has a compartment outfitted with medical equipment and supplies for minor medical emergencies. s. It’s even capable of fueling mid-flight.

The plane is at least 45 years old. Planes are usually deep-sixed after 20 to 30 years. Time for a new one!

Info via the Air Force

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email