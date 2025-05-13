Congress Might Want to Keep Our Drug Prices Skyrocketing

Senate Majority Leader John Thune says that President Trump’s Executive Order lowering Prescription Drug prices by 30-80% is “fairly controversial” if passed by Congress. In other words, they might not codify it. They might want Americans to pay ten times more for drugs than the rest of the world. These are drugs that US companies create.

The politicians get huge donations from Big Pharma. That influence over politicians would be gone:

I don’t trust our judicial system. They won’t keep their nose out of a great thing. pic.twitter.com/lRuuP8c5Oq — Shannon I stand with America (@thewriterme) May 13, 2025

Politicians might prefer to see Americans suffer because they can’t afford medications, as the US subsidizes drugs for the world.

The US is 4% of the world’s population and pays 75% of Big Pharma’s revenue.

President Trump’s executive order aims to cut prescription drug costs deeply. The order demands favored nation drug pricing and the end of freeloading.

Republican lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune (S.D.) and Senate GOP Whip John Barrasso (Wyo.), have warned in the past that directing the federal government to set drug prices will slow innovation and limit patients’ access to lifesaving therapies.

Now they’re in the tough position of having to respond to Trump’s latest move, which would cut deeply into pharmaceutical companies’ profits.

Big Pharma contributes big bucks to politicians of both parties. Big Pharma will say that it will drastically cut R&D, endangering lives. However, what endangers lives is not being able to afford life-saving drugs. They will just have to accept reduced profits.

The drug industry set up a progressive system, mostly something Democrats pushed, but both parties accepted. They keep saying we are so rich while we face an existential financial collapse due to extraordinary debt and unsustainable interest rates.

As long as Americans can’t afford drugs they need, we are not rich enough for this system.

