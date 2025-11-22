CAIR Is Targeting California to Shape the Country

The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR are terror groups in Texas. They should be declared terrorists nationwide. In this video from Wall Street Apes, CAIR states the organization is targeting California so they can shape the country from there.

The following comes from Wall St. Apes.

“We want to make sure we activate California Muslims in so we can shape the rest of the country, because we can shape California. We need you to run for office”

“Muslims. We will build a network of activists at every masjid, every mosque, to ensure that every eligible Muslim, every eligible person is registered to vote, that every elected official at every level engages with the Muslim community, that more American Muslims run for office — And we want to make sure that we activate California Muslims in so we can shape the rest of the country, because we can shape California.

We need you to run for office, and I want to salute the dozens and dozens of American Muslims who were, who had the courage and the commitment and the resolve to run for office. Dozens of them won, others did not. They will win next time.

They always claim it’s what Allah wants. Their religion is a political entity, and a religious supremacy movement.

What Allah promises is guaranteed 100%.”

“How many phone calls have you made? How many protests have you tried to attend? Have you met or called your elected officials, your member of Congress? Have you gone to call the White House? Have you joined the efforts, the political efforts happening in every city to organize the Muslim votes as we deal with elections? Ask yourself, where am I in the equation? Because until there is a critical mass, Allah is withholding what he has promised us, because we haven’t fulfilled our part of the deal”

“Mahmoud Saifi in Redlands. Dr. Asif Mahmud, running for Congress. Fatima Eqbal Zubair in LA for Assembly, and many others. But as important as running is, it is equally important to build the power of the grassroots at the grassroots level. This year, we’ve established the Muslim Community Action Network, we know it as MCAN, which aims to train activists as community organizers who can inform and mobilize their local community, set up candidate forums, engage with local politicians, and advocate for local, state, and national issues of importance to our community.“

