Ken Burns’ American Revolution Is Getting Panned as Woke by Some

People are panning the new six-part woke ‘documentary’ series on the American Revolution by Ken Burns. According to posters who have seen it, Burns liked the Revolution and George Washington, but also managed to send a lot of bad messages. Burns can’t let history interfere with his pandering to PBS and his elite comrades.

It premiered on PBS on November 16th.

What you have to get out of the first three minutes is that Ben Franklin copied the Iroquois form of democracy. And you probably thought the Magna Carta had something to do with it.

People say you definitely don’t feel good about white people, or our Revolution. I haven’t seen it, but liberals loved it.

This sound like the Iroquois Confederacy although Burns denies it:

Less than 3 minutes into the Ken Burns documentary on the American Revolution, and we get: 1. White people are bad. 2. Native Americans had a centuries-old democracy before British colonists arrived. 3. Benjamin Franklin copied the Native American blueprint.

White men aren’t so great, guys. Ken Burns favors anti-white propaganda.

Episode 2 sounds nice.

Episode 2: blacks & Native American determined the outcome of every single pivotal battle George Washington was an evil man because he asked a free 8 year black child to do chores — AnnAndie (@anderso24344556) November 20, 2025

George had a lot of good qualities. Good to know.

Today we will be at George Washington's @MountVernon discussing the most important person in our film, The American Revolution, and what we can learn from his leadership. Here's a short clip about Washington the man. We don't have a country without him.

Episode 4 made this living history teacher angry:

The fourth episode of Burns’ American Revolution managed to make even me angry.

Native tribes are treated with unusual reverence, with no mention of their practice of slaughtering families or warring with each other using the same rights of conquest imposed on them later. For someone who lost several family members to tribal raiding during the period, including my 71-year-old 5th GGFather Heinrich Hauser who was shot down, stripped and scalped while out walking near his farm, Mohawk historian Darren Bonaparte mocking the savage murder of Jane McCrea during the Burgoine campaign as mere American propaganda is both inaccurate and excessive, damaging Burns’ entire effort. Hauser was from Canton Zurich and had established a farm in Plainfield Township in 1739. All three of his sons served in the Northampton County militia.

Our Founding Fathers totally ripped off the Iroquois who put Athens to shame as one X posted noted. It’s common knowledge.

The League of the Iroquois being a framework for the Constitution is pretty basic middle/high school history textbook stuff my guy sorry you didn't pay attention!

The only problem with the theory is the Iroquois document wasn’t translated into English until the 1800s so there is no way the Founding Fathers ever saw it. The truth is the Iroquois didn’t have a democracy.

More Columbus Day BS as if you haven’t heard enough.

Everyone must learn to master this scene, it’s really easy to talk around the colonizer BS. https://t.co/eIN67bZLiv — I Draw Reetards (@IDrawReetards) November 19, 2025

Burns likes to focus on anti-white propaganda and loves to talk about how all of our founding fathers were racists.

Lyn here was ticked off.

Ken Burns doesn't seem to have any clue that it was white people that fought the American revolution, not the savages and not the blacks. What a fucking fool.

This doctor said it sucks.

Watched the first episode of Ken Burns, The American Revolution. & in those initial moments, he quotes "Indians" . Burns sucks endlessly at the tit of PBS. No one should watch this. This is sad. He hates us.

It was nice of Ken Burns to squeeze in a few minutes of the American Revolution into his racial grievance documentary.

He’s not calling them patriots.

I am watching Ken Burns documentary The American Revolution.

Is it just me? It bothers me that he calls the Americans rebels.

The winners write history.

We won.

For 250 years they were called Patriots.

Why is he calling them rebels?

Fisher King said some people are over-the-top criticizing it. Perhaps.

The Ken Burns documentary on the American Revolution shows bias, and I posted on it too.

But the hysterical outrage on here is just overstated. It basically tells the story in a way that will educate people far better than they get in school.

Personally I find the stuff on Indians or blacks or George Washington’s approach to slavery interesting – because I already know about Lexington, Trenton, Saratoga and Yorktown.

Could be that I’m so used to leftwing bias in history writing and broadcasts that I find this a relief because it just isn’t as bad. I think that’s probably why I’m pretty calm about this documentary. But some of the posts on here are really over the top and performative for clicks. I don’t see slander here.

Ken Burns is really good at documentaries on African-American topics. He should just do those and stop taking on predominantly white topics like the American Revolution, National Parks, and Country Music and shoehorning minor blacks into them.

Watch Burns talk about the “dangerous” anti-immigration, racist Republican Party. If you are Maga, this is who you are in the elite Burns woke world.