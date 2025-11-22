Ken Burns’ American Revolution Is Getting Panned as Woke by Some

M Dowling
People are panning the new six-part woke ‘documentary’ series on the American Revolution by Ken Burns. According to posters who have seen it, Burns liked the Revolution and George Washington, but also managed to send a lot of bad messages. Burns can’t let history interfere with his pandering to PBS and his elite comrades.

It premiered on PBS on November 16th.

What you have to get out of the first three minutes is that Ben Franklin copied the Iroquois form of democracy. And you probably thought the Magna Carta had something to do with it.

People say you definitely don’t feel good about white people, or our Revolution. I haven’t seen it, but liberals loved it.

This sound like the Iroquois Confederacy although Burns denies it:

White men aren’t so great, guys. Ken Burns favors anti-white propaganda.

Episode 2 sounds nice.

George had a lot of good qualities. Good to know.

Episode 4 made this living history teacher angry:

The fourth episode of Burns’ American Revolution managed to make even me angry.

Native tribes are treated with unusual reverence, with no mention of their practice of slaughtering families or warring with each other using the same rights of conquest imposed on them later. For someone who lost several family members to tribal raiding during the period, including my 71-year-old 5th GGFather Heinrich Hauser who was shot down, stripped and scalped while out walking near his farm, Mohawk historian Darren Bonaparte mocking the savage murder of Jane McCrea during the Burgoine campaign as mere American propaganda is both inaccurate and excessive, damaging Burns’ entire effort. Hauser was from Canton Zurich and had established a farm in Plainfield Township in 1739. All three of his sons served in the Northampton County militia.

Our Founding Fathers totally ripped off the Iroquois who put Athens to shame as one X posted noted. It’s common knowledge.

The only problem with the theory is the Iroquois document wasn’t translated into English until the 1800s so there is no way the Founding Fathers ever saw it. The truth is the Iroquois didn’t have a democracy.

More Columbus Day BS as if you haven’t heard enough.

Burns likes to focus on anti-white propaganda and loves to talk about how all of our founding fathers were racists.

Lyn here was ticked off.

This doctor said it sucks.

He’s not calling them patriots.

Fisher King said some people are over-the-top criticizing it. Perhaps.

The Ken Burns documentary on the American Revolution shows bias, and I posted on it too.

But the hysterical outrage on here is just overstated. It basically tells the story in a way that will educate people far better than they get in school.

Personally I find the stuff on Indians or blacks or George Washington’s approach to slavery interesting – because I already know about Lexington, Trenton, Saratoga and Yorktown.

Could be that I’m so used to leftwing bias in history writing and broadcasts that I find this a relief because it just isn’t as bad. I think that’s probably why I’m pretty calm about this documentary. But some of the posts on here are really over the top and performative for clicks. I don’t see slander here.

Watch Burns talk about the “dangerous” anti-immigration, racist Republican Party. If you are Maga, this is who you are in the elite Burns woke world.

