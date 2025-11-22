Some People Are Kidnapping and Killing Some People in Nigeria

Terrorists kidnapped more than 315 Catholic students, age 10 -18, and twelve teachers from a school in Nigeria. Christians are being kidnapped and slaughtered or forced to become Islamists throughout the world, and the media refuses to recognize it.

Pope Leo is minimizing it. It is a reversal from other remarks he made.

Small numbers of Muslims are also killed but the genocide is aimed at Christians. Pope Leo decided to cover up the genocide in Nigeria and go with the media talking points.

“I think in Nigeria, in certain areas, there is certainly a danger for Christians, but for all people. Christians and Muslims have been slaughtered,” he said, addressing a question from EWTN News about the safety of Nigerian Christians on Nov. 18.

“There’s a question of terrorism. There’s a question that has to do a lot with economics, if you will, and control of the lands that they have,” the pope continued. “Unfortunately, many Christians have died, and I think it’s very, it’s important to seek a way for the government, with all peoples, to promote authentic religious freedom.”

Pope Leo won’t even mention the terrorists by name, and the fact that it’s not a question. He made the comments after President Trump threatened action in Nigeria.

