California Cuts Back Free Healthcare for Illegals to Save Billions

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Friday a budget that pares back a number of progressive priorities, including a landmark health care expansion for low-income adult illegal immigrants, to close a $12 billion deficit.

It’s the third year in a row the nation’s most populous state has been forced to slash funding or stop some of the programs championed by Democratic leaders.

Under the budget deal, California will stop enrolling new adult patients without legal status in its state-funded health care program for low-income people starting 2026.

The state will also implement a $30 monthly premium July 2027 for immigrants remaining on the program, including some with legal status. The premiums would apply to adults under 60 years old.

The illegal aliens are angry and at least one representative refused to agree to the cuts. They are breaking our laws and want free healthcare.

