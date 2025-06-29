The Charismatic Communist Abolishing Police

According to Leeroy Press, numerous police officers will resign or take early retirement if Communist, Islamist, anarchist racist Mandami becomes mayor. Law Enforcement Today has reported the same thing. They might as well. Mamdani plans to abolish the police department and create a new public safety department with a lot of social workers. He won’t need the police since he will abolish prisons if he can.

Mamdani, and others like him getting into office, don’t believe in America.

Leeroy Press writes:

Officers are deeply alarmed by Mandari’s agenda, which they say includes plans to defund the police and replace cops with social workers and unarmed “community response” teams. “It’s a fantasy,” one cop told me. “You’re gonna send social workers into violent situations? That’s how people get killed. And the truth is, some of these so-called outreach workers from past programs turned out to be criminals themselves, cutting deals with street hustlers.”

But what really has officers on edge is Mandari’s alleged softness on extremist protest groups. “You see all these anarchist groups posing as protesters, smashing up property, starting fights, blocking traffic?” one officer said. “Right now, we sometimes get told to ‘take it easy’ or ‘stand down’ — but with Mandari, it’ll be a permanent order. We’ll be told not to touch them at all. He’ll let them run wild and take over the streets.”

They’re not exaggerating the threat. Cops say they’re constantly working around the clock, only to see repeat offenders walk free. “We build strong cases, we do our jobs — and the system lets them right back out. We’re done,” another officer added. “If Zoran becomes mayor, it won’t be just low morale. It’ll be no cops left.”

According to Mamdani, it’s not violent to rob people, but the district attorney is violent.

Violence is now a construct like gender https://t.co/FHtzotUwKV — Marc Lobliner – IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) June 27, 2025

The Muslim Brotherhood is active in this country. Some countries label them a terrorist group. They are training and pushing radicals like Mamdani.

It’s good that MAGA waked up because NYC mayor election, it’s better late than never Most MAGA were focused on the SQUAD in the Congress while CAIR/Muslim Brotherhood quietly trained and pushed hundreds of Muslims to local elections across most states in the last 10 years pic.twitter.com/Tn26rJpzFA — Bob (@Shariakill) June 29, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads (please be polite to commenters), and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email