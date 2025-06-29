Giorgia Meloni Accused of Islamaphobia for Standing Up for Western Values

Italy’s Prime Minister is constantly misrepresented in the left-wing media. For example, if she expresses legitimate concerns or promotes Western Civilization, she’s called Islamophobic.

“I believe in Western civilization, which is built on Greek philosophy, Roman law, and Christian values,” Meloni said, and now the media is using it to ‘prove’ she’s Islamophobic.

Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni is being accused of “Islamophobia” over the following statement:

“I believe in Western civilization, which is built on Greek philosophy, Roman law, and Christian values.” Is Islam compatible with western values? pic.twitter.com/I3us735dT2 — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) June 29, 2025

Look what has happened to Rome.

Kurt Caz is a YouTuber with 3.4 million subscribers currently in Rome, Italy. He can’t believe what he’s seeing This video has 344k+ Likes. Nobody can understand why this could ever be allowed to happen to Rome “Look at this. Look at the f*cking state of this city. This is Rome… pic.twitter.com/vXO73W2gvu — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 29, 2025

Meloni wants to protect Western Civilization from the rise of Sharia Islam throughout Europe.

Excerpts of Giorgia Meloni’s view of Western Civilization:

“Let me start by mentioning an op-ed recently published in the European edition of Politico. This analysis was focused on “Meloni’s Western nationalism”. The author, who is called Dr. Constantini, argues that my political belief is “in what might be called ‘Western nationalism.’” A thought which, at its heart, embodies the survival and Renaissance of Western civilization, which, according to Constantini, is “new to the European scene.”

I do not know if nationalism is the correct word, because it often recalls doctrines of aggression or authoritarianism. However, I know that we should not be ashamed to use and defend words and concepts like Nation and Patriotism, because they mean more than a physical place; they mean a state of mind to which one belongs in sharing culture, traditions, and values.

When we see our flag, if we feel proud, it means that we feel pride in being part of a community, and that we are ready to do our part to make its fate better.

…

President Reagan once said, “Above all, we must realize that no arsenal, or no weapon in the arsenal of the world, is so formidable as the will and the moral courage of free men and women. It is a weapon our adversaries in today’s world do not have.”

I couldn’t agree more. Our freedom and our values, and the pride we feel for them, are the weapons our adversaries fear the most. So we can’t give up the strength of our own identity, for that would be the best gift we can make to authoritarian regimes.

So, at the end of the day, Patriotism is the best response to declinism.

Defending our deep roots is the precondition for reaping ripe fruit. Learning from our past mistakes is the precondition for being better in the future.”

