The UAE Plans to Double Down on Its Partnership with the USA

Lana Nusseibeh is the minister of state for the United Arab Emirates and is a stalwart in defining the UAE’s support for the United States. She plans to double down on the partnership with the United States.

In her conversation with Bret Baier on Fox News yesterday, she said, “The UAE has fought alongside the United States in over six coalitions throughout our history. We share values, we have a shared history with the United States, and we have interoperability with it. They are a clear partner to us in regional security, and we intend to double down on that.

“Today, we are looking at a threat to not only our region, but to the international community at large that needs to be stopped in whatever way possible. The UAE is always for a diplomatic off-ramp at the end of that. We need to use diplomacy, but we need to use diplomacy when Iran understands that its behavior as a rogue actor is not acceptable neither to the region nor to the international community.”

“The UAE has taken a disproportionate number of missile attacks from the Iranian terror regime.”

Watch:

BREAKING: UAE Minister of State signals full backing of the U.S. and President Trump. “The U.S. is a clear partner to us, we intend to double down.” pic.twitter.com/EBygBGCE4o — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 25, 2026

“By hitting the UAE, it is seeking to undermine the role it is playing in linking the wider region with outside actors and to cause wider ripple effects in the global economy in terms of trade and investment, in addition to the ongoing efforts to impose costs in the global energy markets,” said Brian Katulis, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.

Since the conflict started, UAE air defenses have engaged with 1,789 drones, 352 ballistic missiles, and 15 cruise missiles, according to the UAE Ministry of Defense. The aerial attacks have led to the deaths of two UAE members of the armed forces, along with the deaths of six other individuals. More than 161 people have been injured.