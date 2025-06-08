Trump Aide Accused of Helping Push Musk Out the Door

One of President Trump’s aides is accused of contributing to Elon Musk’s fall from grace. Aide Sergio Gor did more than inform President Trump, according to the New York Post, he sought revenge.

Currently, the following story is gossip fed to the New York Post.

According to the gossips reporting to the NY Post, he boasted he’d get even with Elon Musk for embarrassing him at a meeting.

During the presidential transition period, Musk described Gor as “sleazy,” according to the Post. Gor was “questioning his staffing picks.”

Gor is the person who got Jared Issakman removed from consideration as head of NASA by showing President Trump Issakman’s donations to Democrats.

The Gor – Musk Problem

At a March 6 cabinet meeting, the paper reported, Musk attacked Gor in front of the president.

“Elon was always telling the president ‘Sergio’s not moving fast enough to hire people. He’s not the right guy for the job,’” one source told the Post. “In front of the entire cabinet, he said that. It’s not just humiliating, but the president starts looking at him like, ‘Why aren’t you doing your f***ing job?’”

Gor repeatedly mocked Musk, according to the Post, especially when stock dropped in Tesla, Musk’s electric vehicle company. One source told the Post he would also “plant” negative stories about Musk.

“Elon was, like, his obsession, and he would plant a story on Elon and he would send me the link and then send me a screenshot of Tesla’s stock price with a laughing face,” the source said, according to the Post. “I own Tesla stock, so this is not a good thing for me!

“It showed how intense that fight had become, and how committed and obsessed with it Sergio was, and that’s what I don’t think anybody has really captured.”

One source told the Post Gor vowed to get even with Musk. “He was bragging to other people that he was going to get one last shot at Elon out the door.” Gor “was going to get Elon back for making him look bad.”

However, it should be noted that Musk allegedly had issues with several Cabinet members, but that isn’t confirmed either. And Musk did burn his bridges with President Trump instead of leaving gracefully.

I still appreciate Elon Musk and his contributions. But he might not have the temperament for politics.

As for Gor, if he was out for revenge, perhaps he also needs a new line of work.

