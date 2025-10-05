Mass Gangland Shooting in Montgomery

The media is reporting the shooting in an Alabama nightclub as a mass shooting, but most are neglecting to mention the gang involvement. It was in fact gang-related. Two people were killed as two gunmen shot it out in a crowded nightclub with no regard for others.

Fourteen people were injured, including one child.

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys said three of the injured were hospitalised with life-threatening injuries.

Gunmen from rival gangs started shooting at each other in a crowded downtown nightlife district in Alabama’s capital city of Montgomery on Saturday night, killing two people and injuring 12 others.

Seventeen-year-old Jeremiah Morris and forty-three-year-old Shalonda Williams died.

The incident happened on a busy night in the city’s tourist district, shortly after a football game between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College. The city debuted a Ferris wheel and other downtown attractions for the game.

The Hindustan Times reported the details.

These gang shootings get listed as mass shootings and are used as an excuse to take away our guns.