California Uses Medicaid Tax Dollars to Pay for Exorcisms, Housing, Gyms, Tribal Prayers

Senator John Kennedy interviewed Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche during a hearing reviewing spending in California’s healthcare program funded by federal taxpayers.

For every dollar California pays for healthcare, the federal taxpayer hands off $9. It could be more, and California uses the opportunity to just keep expanding the services. Sen. Kennedy said many state officials in California see this as “free money.”

To each of the following questions posed by Senator Kennedy, Todd Blanche either agreed or said he didn’t know, but accepted it was accurate.

“Medicaid in California will pay a provider to provide tribal prayers. I looked all this up.”

“I didn’t know this was a medical expertise to pay for exorcisms.”

“California Medicaid program will pay for herbal medicines, meal deliveries, pay for housing. I don’t know what housing has to do with health care.”

“Were you aware that the Medicaid program, using federal money, taxpayer money, will pay for an in-home chef?”

“…they’ll even pay for gymnasium fees through Medicaid in California. They’ll pay for bicycles, scooters, gym memberships.”

”They’ll even repay your student loans. Were you aware of that? I was not aware of the student loans. They’ll repay somebody’s student loans to encourage them to become a health care provider. I mean, California, they’re just setting all kinds of records. These folks are, they’re wild people,” said Sen. Kennedy.