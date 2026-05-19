Gov. Spanberger Worries ICE Will Show Up at Polling Stations

If people here illegally are not voting, why would Gov. Spanberger worry if ICE showed up at polling stations? They seem unduly concerned.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger told the loony Center for American Progress that she will issue an executive order instructing election workers on how to respond if federal agents show up at polling sites. She further claimed they would come to “intimidate or scare people.”

NBC News used the article to say that President Trump makes false claims of widespread voter fraud. The outlet claimed election officials and Democrat politicians are allegedly worried Trump will interfere in the midterms.

They are projecting again, trying to make it look as if the Republicans are the cheaters.

“Throughout history, we have seen efforts at intimidating voters. My worry is that we will continue to see those heightened,” Spanberger said. “The reality is that the challenges and the fear that people might have when going to the polling place are real.”

This is another Democrat diversion.

NBC noted that former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon said in March that deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to airports is “perfect training for the fall of 2026.”

Outside of Bannon, has anyone even suggested federal officers would show up at polling places? Democrats are the ones who wanted the UN to come and observe.

In February, NBC News reported that California Secretary of State Shirley Weber had asked federal authorities during a call about whether election officials would be alerted about immigration enforcement operations near polling sites.

“Any suggestion that ICE is going to be present at polling places is simply disinformation. There will be no ICE presence at polling locations,” Heather Honey, a deputy assistant secretary for election integrity, said at the time, according to three call participants.

“Anyone — federal agent or otherwise — who shows up at a polling place in Philadelphia to intimidate voters is going to find out what ‘find out’ means,” said lawless Larry Krasner, the district attorney of Philadelphia. “A federal badge is not a license to violate the Constitution, and it is not a shield from state criminal law.”

I wonder how many people here illegally vote.

Just today, President Trump announced that twice as many approved mail-in ballots were circulating in Maryland.