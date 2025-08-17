California Voters Don’t Like the Newsom-Democrat Redistricting Plan

California voters don’t like Governor Gavin Newsom’s and California Democrats’ redistricting plan. The POLITICO-Citrin Center-Possibility Lab survey found that Californians prefer keeping the independent panel by a nearly two-to-one margin, with just 36% of respondents backing the idea of returning redistricting authority to state lawmakers, even temporarily.

Gavin Newsom’s Liberation Plan isn’t going as expected. Democrats are like fish out of water. The usual attacks aren’t working. This was supposed to be a big one to rally Californians against the GOP redistricting, so he could redistrict Republicans with only 4 disricts.

Their strategy to counter a proposed gerrymander by Texas Republicans is a big flop. California officials are expected to unveil new maps that could add five extra seats for Democrats, neutralizing the gains in Texas. Newsom has framed the move as a necessary response to “fight fire with fire” and “reject Trump’s power grab.”

The people don’t want them to do it.

The Bipartisan Independent Commission Is Popular

The independent commission enjoys widespread popularity across the political spectrum. It holds a 64% approval rating overall, with strong support from independents (72%), Republicans (66%), and Democrats (61%). This rare bipartisan agreement underscores the public’s deep-seated mistrust of politicians and their desire to keep the redistricting process free from partisan influence.

Despite this “independent” commission, California is heavily redistricted. The GOP, who represent 38% of the voters only have 9 out of 52 districts.

The poll suggests it won’t be very easy to convince voters to disband the independent panel even temporarily.

His announcement went about as well. As he was screaming about Texas Republicans in a hall, ICE was out in front the venue arresting criminal aliens.

Los Angeles is a mess of criminals, illegal aliens and non-illegal aliens. A case could be made for their politicians being criminals also.

Gerrymandered by Democrats, making it impossible for the GOP to win.

Remember last week when the Governor of Massachusetts said they were going to redraw their districting maps . . It was a bluff, 46% voted Republican in the last presidential race, and there is not a single red, or purple district in the whole state.

