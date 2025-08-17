Jane Goodall Is Better with Apes

It’s hard to believe how dumbed-down from ideology Jane Goodall actually is. She probably hung around with the gorillas for a little too long.

All the weather events we have seen or heard about since recorded time are now somehow climate change ideology, not normal climate change in her mind.

Colbert mentioned that President Trump said [obviously joking] that global warming, on the other hand, isn’t so bad, because we’ll have more beachfront property. What do you think the proper response is to someone who so cynically minimizes the crisis?

Goodall, who doesn’t understand jokes said, “Well, somebody who said what you just said to me, I would say yes, there’ll be more beachfront property, but the old beach front property will be gone because of rising sea levels. So it doesn’t make any sense.

She added stupidly, “And you can’t be a climate change denier, because we have the hurricanes, we have the floods, we have the fires, we have melting ice, we have sea level rise. Islands are disappearing, and, you know, then, then some people say, oh yes, but that’s a cycle of nature. So, I said, Well, suppose it there’s a cycle of nature. Shouldn’t we get together with our intellect and try and do something to protect our children for the future?”

Yeah, we always had those, Jane.

All the people we are told are smart are, in fact, freaking morons https://t.co/oCw0MS9eap — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 17, 2025

Here is more advice from Jane. Things were so much better when there were 500,000 people on earth.

The Responses