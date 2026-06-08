Oyster Fuhrer Platner Is Going to Imprison Annoying Billionaires

Graham Platner, the “nipple Nazi,” aka “oyster führer,” is a violent, womanizing, sexting, potty-masturbating rogue who bashed rural people and military heroes. He has excuses for all those behaviors, including the SS tattoo, and has said more than once that he is a communist.

We now know there is no doubt that he is a communist. He said that if a billionaire doesn’t go along with elections lasting two months, he’s going to imprison him. This is the type of class warfare that people like Mao made popular.

This Is How Sick Marxists Really Think https://t.co/hCs3zGdGAb — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 8, 2026

This is what the Democrat Party is now. He’s not a one-off. We have Mamdani, El-Sayed, Hamawy, Talarico, and others.

Platner’s fake oyster business began when he created his website. Democrats now create their perfect candidates and call them oystermen.

Putting aside the revelation that Graham Platner abused women. Putting aside his prep school education, fake “working man” persona & “oyster farm” funded by his rich Mom: the biggest problem with the #NippleNazi is @grahamformaine radical Communist beliefs pic.twitter.com/6SM4eGwrb5 — David Burke 🇺🇸 (@ConservativeTht) June 7, 2026

He Was Investigated And Not Found Wanting

I still want to know why he was kicked out of his $70,000-a-year prep school after his junior year. Politico quoted him as saying he was “essentially” kicked out.

A team of Democrats investigated Platner before creating the Platner candidate and failed miserably. Daniel, in the clip below, excused his failure, and his BS will work with the wokes.

Daniel said, “He had posted these things on social media. I said none of this will or should stop him from becoming a US senator. I think if what the voters wanted were people who were grown in vats and had never done or said anything that they might regret their entire lives, we’d have a very different country. Part of our thesis here is that people do not want their candidates grown in vats, they want people who are real human beings, and they want people who do not look and sound like the background of people who’ve been leading this country off a cliff for the last century.”

Daniel is lying, and he’s manipulating the Democrats. The funniest thing is, he said they didn’t want a candidate who sounded like he had been grown in a vat. Meanwhile, Graham can’t stop lying, and he was grown in Daniel’s little think tank vat with Leanne and Morris Katz. He is a fake person who lies every time he opens his mouth. He is also a communist, as he has said he is.

However, he is unique. We never had a fake oysterman rake, a libertine, who is a real Bolshevik, as a candidate in Maine.