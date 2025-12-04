Rep. Jayapal Has a Popular Bill: It Eliminates ICE’s Ability to Detain Illegals

Democrat Threat to Democracy

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) filed legislation banning DHS from detaining millions of illegals. It eliminates the ability of ICE to detain illegals – really! The bill provides taxpayer money to the “immigration lawyers” who defend them.

It is gaining broad Democrat support, and has 123 co-sponsors.

It won’t pass now but if Democrats win back the presidency, this is the kind of thing we will constantly face.

Is that Hamas troublemaker Mahmoud Khalil standing next to her? Can readers tell me?