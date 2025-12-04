Rep. Jayapal Has a Popular Bill: It Eliminates ICE’s Ability to Detain Illegals

Democrat Threat to Democracy
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) filed legislation banning DHS from detaining millions of illegals. It eliminates the ability of ICE to detain illegals – really! The bill provides taxpayer money to the “immigration lawyers” who defend them.
It is gaining broad Democrat support, and has 123 co-sponsors.
It won’t pass now but if Democrats win back the presidency, this is the kind of thing we will constantly face.
Is that Hamas troublemaker Mahmoud Khalil standing next to her? Can readers tell me?
INSANE!
Pramila Jayapal is now trying to push a bill that would force American tax payers to pay for legal council for illegal aliens.
We are the ONLY country in the world that caters to illegals.
Illegals deserve NOTHING!
DEPORT THEM ALL!!pic.twitter.com/BDXuBk1Uq1
— AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) December 3, 2025