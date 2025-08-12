Texas Democrats Will Return to Texas Pretending They Won

Texas Democrats might return to Texas over the weekend.

Texas House Democrats who left the state to prevent a vote on new congressional maps will return to Texas. They feel they killed the first special session and raised awareness, according to ABC News.

The only awareness they raised was how Democrats have outrageously redistricted to eliminate Republicans throughout a number of blue states for decades.

A source told ABC News the House Democrats loosely plan on returning this weekend. Those plans could change, the source noted, if Republicans go back on their word to begin a second special session on Friday.

House Democrats proclaimed victory on Tuesday, saying that they “have killed this corrupt special session on behalf of Texas families — exactly what we said we’d do when we left the state.”

Yeah, right. They raised awareness that they are guilty of extreme redistricting, and that they can’t redistrict in retaliation. They have already maxed out on redistricting their states.

“Members are still assessing their strategies going forward and are in a private meeting to make decisions about future plans currently,” Texas House Democratic Caucus spokesperson Joshua Rush wrote. “If and when Texas House Democrats breaking quorum decide to go home is squarely dependent on the actions the Governor, Speaker, and Texas Republicans in charge make with regard to prioritizing flood victims over redistricting that hurts Texans.”

It looks like they are going to pretend they only wanted to protect flood victims?

So far as we know, the Texas legislature still plans to go ahead with redistricting. House Speaker Dustin Burrows might add additional items to Friday’s special session, but didn’t say what. Maybe they will add flood victims, but they have every intention of redistricting soon. It sounds like they made a deal to discuss flood victims, and then redistrict.

BREAKING – THEY’RE CAVING: Derelict Texas House Democrats will *RETURN* to the TX House for Greg Abbott’s 2nd special session, to pass the new Congressional map that adds 5 Republican House seats. “Democrats believe they’ve accomplished their mission by killing the first… pic.twitter.com/HriSBGhzNg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 12, 2025

This was posted earlier today.