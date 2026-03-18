California’s Ugly $114 Million Mountain Lion Bridge Is Way Over Budget

Four years and $114 million later, the wildlife crossing uglifying the California highway is still incomplete. This is what they are wasting tax dollars on. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing (WAWC), a project featuring an overpass for animals atop ten lanes of the 101 Freeway in Southern California. At the ceremony, Newsom boasted that the state had committed $54 million.

For some unknown reason, they felt the need to connect wildlife on either side of the highway. They have the bottomless taxpayer purse to spend money frivolously. They seem concerned that mountain lions are suffering from urban sprawl.

Originally celebrated on Earth Day, April 22, 2022, the crossing was anticipated to be completed by 2025. However, delays have now pushed that date to 2026.

Governor Newsom strongly backs this project, and the public likes it.

The Newsom administration projects a $2.9 billion budget deficit for 2026–2027. The state legislature’s nonpartisan fiscal advisor had published steeper estimates and claimed the deficit could rise to $35 billion in the coming years.

They went from the train to nowhere to a mountain lion bridge.

I doubt the mountain lions need it.