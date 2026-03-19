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Joe Kent Under FBI Investigation for Leaking

By
M Dowling
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11

Three sources told Semafor that Joe Kent is under investigation for leaking. The probe predates Kent’s resignation. Hopefully, he didn’t leak. Kent served his country honorably and he is a Gold Star husband.

Go to about 04.00:

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