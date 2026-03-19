Three sources told Semafor that Joe Kent is under investigation for leaking. The probe predates Kent’s resignation. Hopefully, he didn’t leak. Kent served his country honorably and he is a Gold Star husband.
News: Joe Kent is under FBI investigation for allegedly leaking classified information, three sources tell me. I’m told the investigation pre-dates his departure.
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) March 18, 2026
KENT UNDER FBI INVESTIGATION OVER LEAKING CLASSIFIED INFO
‘He just resigned… and the INVESTIGATION PRE-DATES HIS DEPARTURE’ — INGRAHAM https://t.co/k82vGM3cMN pic.twitter.com/hpTDsQqFRe
— RT (@RT_com) March 19, 2026
Go to about 04.00:
Trump Official Who Resigned, Joe Kent, Under FBI Investigation For LEAKING | Timcast IRL https://t.co/hRS5VU0tpI
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 18, 2026