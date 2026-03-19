MN Democrats Block Bill to Notify Feds of Violent Illegal Aliens

Democrats in the Minnesota House of Representatives on Monday blocked legislation requiring local prosecutors to notify the federal government when they resist illegal aliens for violent crimes.

Democrats even want to keep their violent criminals who are here illegally.

“It is unquestionable that all of the alleged or actual negative externalities that came from Operation Metro Surge would not have happened were it not for cooperation between local, state, and federal law enforcement,” Republican state Rep. Walter Hudson said during the debate on whether to take the bill up for consideration.

“What this bill does is it creates streamlined communication between everyone who needs to carry out immigration enforcement,” the bill’s author, Republican state Rep. Max Rymer said.

Short clip of the violent criminals Democrats want to keep in the US:

Full meeting on this link.