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The Pope Ignores the Hezbollah Attacks

By
M Dowling
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0
20

What I hear from Pope Leo and the Democrat media is that Israel has to stop bombing southern Lebanon, meaning Hezbollah. Why don’t I also hear that Hezbollah must stop bombing them?

Pope Leo, I sense some unfairness here. The Pope thinks he can unite Islam and Christianity, but radical Islam would never allow it. He’s naive.

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