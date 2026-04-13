The Pope Ignores the Hezbollah Attacks

What I hear from Pope Leo and the Democrat media is that Israel has to stop bombing southern Lebanon, meaning Hezbollah. Why don’t I also hear that Hezbollah must stop bombing them?
Pope Leo, I sense some unfairness here. The Pope thinks he can unite Islam and Christianity, but radical Islam would never allow it. He’s naive.
Since midnight last night, Hezbollah has launched 30 separate rocket and drone attacks against civilian targets in Northern Israel, each attack consists of multiple rockets.
From airstrikes and artillery to interceptions and strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure, to non stop jet… pic.twitter.com/TXwE7CquAY
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 13, 2026