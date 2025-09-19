Calls on London Streets for Jews & Christians to Be Wiped Out

Radicals are calling for Jews and Christians to be wiped out in the streets of London in a genocidal war cry.

Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is mentoring Zohran Mamdani running for mayor of New York City, is allowing this to happen.

In London this week, the protesters are screaming, Khaybar, Khaybar, ya Yehud — jaish Muhammad sauf ya’ud.

It is a genocidal war cry.

The chant references the Battle of Khaybar in 628 CE, when Muhammad’s forces destroyed the Jewish community of Khaybar in Arabia. Ever since, jihadists have used “Khaybar” as a threat: What we did then, we will do again.

It is aimed at Jews. However, they see Jews and Christians alike as “kuffar” — infidels. This chant is about Britain itself. A call for jihad on the streets of the UK.

Americans should regard this as a cautionary tale.