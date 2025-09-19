Tyler, The Love Story & Maga Tyler Didn’t Work, So Now It’s Be Eloquent

The Independent said Arnold Schwarzenegger was praised for eloquent and measured response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Social media came out as the culprit in the article, although Schwarzenegger mentioned mainstream media as well.

Blame anything but Transgenders, and please be eloquent. Blame guns, trolls, love gone wrong, magas, dishwashers, but not transgenders.

Just Be Eloquent

According to The Independent, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been praised for his eloquence after sharing an impassioned speech in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death.

His measured response was regaled.

He attributed the blame for Kirk’s death, suspected to have been committed by Tyler Robinson, to division caused by social media companies, mainstream media and both Democratic and Republican politicians.

To be fair, Arnold isn’t wrong about media dividing us. The mainstream media is highly destructive and is an arm of the Democrat Party. Social media is often nutsville.

The article mentioned so-called gun violence and mass shootings.

The Root Cause

The article barely mentioned the root cause. The confessed killer murdered Mr. Kirk in cold blood solely because he hated his politics and loved furries and transgenderism and solving problems with violence, favorites of Democrats. That’s the cause.

There was no mention about the killer being indoctrinated into the Democrat-enabled-and-glorified trans-furry culture. The media is trying to bury that.

The Right’s Bad Too

Schwarzenegger drew equivalence between left and right when it is the left that has been violent, who have caused the violence, and continue the violence. They call us threats to democracy, racists, Nazis, Hitler, Fascists, Islamophobes, and more. They promote antifa and Black Lives Matter. They dehumanize us 24/7 and began again immediately after Charlie’s death.

ABC or Montel making it into a love story or Kimmel claiming the furry killer gay guy was a Maga didn’t work. Now we are on to the next iteration. We must be eloquent and measured; the right is bad too so ignore politics and just get together.

Leftists attacked Steve Scalise and other Republicans on a ball field, Rand Paul was assaulted by a nut over where he raked up his leaves but was also threatened after a Republican convention for being a Republican, conservatives on campuses, two murder attempts on Donald Trump and numerous invasions at the White House, antifa, and Black Lives Matter are unquestionably supported by Democrats.

J6, don’t tell me about J6 again, it was a one-off blown up out of proportion.

On BlueSky, they have a unique approach. They say it’s okay to lie, who will remember anyway?

“The narrative really does matter a lot more than the truth on this one.” After spreading viral lies for a week about the Charlie Kirk assassination, which reached mainstream media like @latimes, Wikipedia and people like Jimmy Kimmel, leftists on Bluesky admit it was right to… pic.twitter.com/oSfreHkedU — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2025

The Independent ignored the root cause for the article.

USC President Kim asked me for my thoughts about Charlie Kirk at USC’s Democracy Day celebration. There’s something more important than my message in this video. It’s what you don’t hear. No heckling. No disrespect. No shouting. I know that social media shows us the worst of… pic.twitter.com/pLgEFSLubA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 16, 2025

Getting back to Arnold. Arnold wants us to “get together” with communists and socialists.

When Democrats stop being crazy, abandon communism and socialism, we’ll be waiting for that Kumbaya moment, but I think they will destroy the country instead.