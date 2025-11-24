Campbell’s Soup Makes Fake 3-D Printer Meat?

Campbell Soup Company is facing an employment discrimination and retaliation lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court after a former security analyst alleged he was fired for reporting inappropriate conduct by a senior executive.

Plaintiff Robert Garza filed against defendants are Campbell Soup Company and supervisor J.D. Aupperle.

The claims—centered on a secretly recorded tirade in which a senior vice president allegedly mocked the company’s products, its customers, and Indian employees. He’s challenging the company’s ethics and handling of employees.

Garza, who began working remotely for the company in September 2024, said he met Bally at a restaurant in late 2024 believing they would be discussing his salary.

Instead, Garza alleges the executive delivered an hourlong tirade criticizing the company’s products, disparaging employees and customers, and making racially offensive remarks about Indian colleagues.

Local 4 News in Detroit broadcast portions of the recording. In it, a speaker identified as Bally is heard saying, “We have s**t for f***king poor people. Who buys our s**t? I don’t buy Campbell’s products barely anymore. It’s not healthy now that I know what the f**‘s in it.”

He also referenced “bioengineered meat,” saying, “I don’t wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3D printer.”

Garza said he sat through an hour and fifteen minutes of a “disgusting” rant alleged to be made by Bally about his coworkers: “F***ing Indians don’t know a f***ing thing,” and “Like they couldn’t think for their f***ing selves,” it said in part.